Evans beats Shapovalov in straight sets, Britain takes early Davis Cup lead over Canada

OTTAWA — Daniel Evans beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to give Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in a Davis Cup World Group tie.

Evans, ranked 45th in the world, was the heavy favourite, but the 17-year-old Shapovalov gave Evans a fight in the deciding set.

Shapovalov, ranked 234th, is starting to make the transition from the junior game to the men's and this weekend is an opportunity to gain some much-needed experience.

In the end Davis' maturity and patience were the difference as Evans took advantage of Shapovalov's numerous errors. Shapovalov had 39 unforced errors in comparison to Evans' 19.

Trailing two sets to nothing, Shapovalov looked to mount a comeback in the third and seemed to be playing with more confidence as nerves settled down. But Evans fought back and broke serve in the ninth game and then went on to win the 10th to defeat Shapovalov in straight sets.

In the first set both Evans and Shapovalov struggled with first serves.

Canada looked to even things up as Canada's Vasek Pospisil met Kyle Edmund later Friday.