Falcons' young defence could be key against Patriots
ATLANTA — The popular thinking is the Atlanta Falcons' only path to their first Super Bowl championship is to win a high-scoring game against New England.
After all, big
The best reason to think Atlanta can beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, however, may be the Falcons' improved
Atlanta's
Atlanta started four rookies and four second-year players on
The greybeard of the Atlanta
"We went through issues and problems early in the year," Freeney said. "It was expected when you have three or four guys that have never played in the NFL before. We had to catch these boys up, and the
Atlanta allowed fewer than 20 points in four of its last six regular-season games.
The Patriots noticed the turnaround.
New England offensive
McDaniels said the Falcons "all run to the ball as well as any team that we're going to play. It doesn't matter what happens on the play, you're going to have 11 guys chasing the guy with the ball. That's impressive. That's the sign of a team that is very well coached. There's no question that they are. They hit and tackle very well."
And the young guys have taken the lead.
Rookie defensive back Brian Poole led the Falcons with seven tackles and two quarterback hurries in the win over Green Bay. Two more rookies, linebacker Deion Jones and safety Keanu Neal, each had six tackles. Jones and Neal each had more than 100 tackles this season to lead the team.
The fourth rookie starter, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, could play a key role on Sunday against tight end Martellus Bennett .
Vic Beasley, a second-year linebacker, led the NFL with 15
Brady called Beasley's season "incredible" for a second-year player and said Freeney "is one of the greatest pass rushers I've ever played against. He's one of the best defensive players that I've ever played against."
"I think they cover well," Brady said. "They've got a great scheme. They played a lot of great teams this year. They beat the Packers twice, beat Seattle pretty good in the playoffs, won at Oakland. They beat a lot of good teams."
Still, the Falcons' strength is an
Atlanta led the NFL in scoring and is the first team to advance to the Super Bowl by scoring at least 30 points in each of its last six games — all wins.
While most of Atlanta's defensive players are still establishing themselves, the Falcons' stars are quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
The Atlanta
That's why
"I have a lot of respect for them, have a lot of respect for their
Prediction: Falcons 24, Patriots 20
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Houston contributed to this report.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL