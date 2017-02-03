Flores 1st Mets player in arbitration hearing since 2008

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Infielder Wilmer Flores has become the first New York Mets player to go to salary arbitration since Oliver Perez in 2008.

Flores asked for a $2.2 million salary, and the Mets argued for $1.8 million during Friday's hearing. A decision is expected Saturday from arbitrators Mark Irvings, Sylvia Skratek and Robert Herzog.

Originally slated to serve as a backup last season to second baseman Neil Walker, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, third baseman David Wright , Flores appeared in 103 games, had 335 plate appearances and saw time at all four infield positions. He hit .267, matched his career high with 16 homers and had 49 RBIs.

Flores made $526,014 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.