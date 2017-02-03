Jen Kish returns to series with try in Canada's 26-5 rout of France

SYDNEY, Australia — Former captain Jen Kish returned to the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series with a try as Canada beat France 26-5 on Friday.

Canada improved to 10-2 all-time versus France in the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. Canada will finish up Day 1 action with pool matches against Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

After a sixth place finish at the first event of the season in Dubai, it was important for Canada to get off on the winning foot in Sydney, Australia, as a win would position them nicely for advancing to the cup quarter-finals.

Canada controlled much of the possession from the opening kickoff, limiting France's attack with a number of textbook tackles throughout the match.

Megan Lukan opened the scoring for Canada after a strong defensive front caused a French player to send an ill-advised pass towards Lukan who easily intercepted and touched down to give Canada a 5-0 lead.

Julia Greenshields quickly followed with a try of her own after captain Ghislaine Landry did most of the legwork.

Kish marked her return to the series with a try just before half as Canada entered the break with a 19-5 lead.

Playing with the lead, Canada grinded down the French in the second half.

With ball in hand, Canada wasted time on the clock as France ran out of options to mount a comeback.