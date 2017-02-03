John McCarthy scores two power-play goals to lift Barracuda past Moose

WINNIPEG — John McCarthy had a pair of power-play goals in the third period to lift the San Jose Barracuda to a 4-1 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Barclay Goodrow, on the power play, and Nikolay Goldobin added the others for the Barracuda (23-11-4), who won their fourth in a row. Troy Grosenick made 25 saves in net.

Quinton Howden scored for Manitoba (18-21-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 36 shots.