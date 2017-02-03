Kingsbury, Marquis, Dufour-Lapointe reach podium for Canada at World Cup

PARK CITY, Utah — Mikael Kingsbury won gold and Philippe Marquis took bronze in moguls competition at World Cup on Thursday night, while veteran Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished with a strong second place finish in women's competition.

Kingsbury clinched his 36th World Cup victory and his 57th podium. He now shares the record of most podiums with the legendary Edgar Grospiron.

"Today, I had to focus on my runs, and that's typically when I achieve my best results," said Kingsbury. "I felt that my skiing was getting stronger as the competition progressed."

Marquis finished third, and found the podium for the first time this season. This bronze-medal performance built Philippe's confidence as he prepares for the dual moguls World Cup on Saturday.

"I'm really happy. This was definitely some of my best skiing to date," said Marquis. "I was confident, and skiing with authority. Today, I was able to pull everything together. I'm happy and relieved to finish third, and find myself on the podium."

Dufour-Lapointe claimed her third consecutive podium finish. Sisters Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and Maxime Dufour-Lapointe both found themselves within the top ten, finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

"My approach in today's competition was a little different," said Justine Dufour-Lapointe. "It's not a matter of doing a copy paste from your last competition, that doesn't work. It's a tough course, and that demanded that I step up and land some big jumps, clean.