NBA Capsules

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 25th triple-double this season and the 62nd of his career. His season total is the most in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 during the 1967-68 season.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Joffrey Lauvergne scored a season-high 16 and Anthony Morrow added 15 points for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol scored 31 points and Mike Conley had 18 for the Grizzlies, who shot 48 per cent overall but just 3 of 19 on 3-pointers.

ROCKETS 121, BULLS 117, OT

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally Houston to the overtime win.

Harden hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds remaining in the extra period and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Rockets a two-point lead they never relinquished.

The Bulls played without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was nursing a bruised heel. Starting in his place, Michael Carter-Williams had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists before fouling out with two minutes remaining in overtime.

In a special halftime ceremony, the Rockets retired Yao Ming's No. 11 jersey with a dedication that featured Yao's family, former teammates, fellow Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo as well as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

NUGGETS 121, BUCKS 117

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic returned to the lineup with his first career triple-double, powering Denver to the win.

Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists after missing three games with a strained left hip. He nearly had his triple-double in the first three minutes of the second half, but went without another assist until late in the fourth quarter.

Wilson Chandler scored 23 points and Kenneth Faried had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Milwaukee lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Jabari Parker had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23.

PACERS 106, NETS 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 24 points, helping Indiana to its fifth consecutive win.

Myles Turner and Al Jefferson scored 11 points apiece for the Pacers, and Thaddeus Young had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. George also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Brook Lopez scored 23 points for Brooklyn, which has dropped eight straight. Sean Kilpatrick had 18 points, and Joe Harris finished with 15.

Teague gave the Pacers a 100-95 lead on a layup with 1:21 left and then iced the game 50 seconds later with a steal and two free throws.

CELTICS 113, LAKERS 107

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics beat the Lakers for their sixth consecutive victory.

Al Horford added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics. Thomas logged his 34th straight game with 20 or more points and is six shy of John Havlicek's franchise-record streak.

Jae Crowder had 18 points for Boston (32-18).

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 21 points. D'Angelo Russell had 20 and Larry Nance Jr. finished with 18 as Los Angeles (17-36) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Boston and Los Angeles began the night with 3,252 wins, tied for the most in NBA history. Before their loss, the Lakers held at least a share of the league's victories mark since 2001.

PISTONS 116, TIMBERWOLVES 108

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Pistons held on for the victory at home.

Jon Leuer added a career-high 24 points for Detroit, which won despite 5-for-20 shooting from its starting backcourt of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Andre Drummond had 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points. Zach LaVine scored 20 points.

Detroit led 92-82 in the fourth quarter before a 7-0 run by the Timberwolves cut the lead to three. The Pistons responded with a 10-0 run of their own.

MAGIC 102, RAPTORS 94

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 12 rebounds, leading Orlando to the victory.

The Magic (20-32), who also beat the Raptors 114-113 on Sunday, had dropped two in a row and five of six. Evan Fournier had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, and Nikola Vucevic added 18 points.