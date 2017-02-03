NBA fines Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson $25K each
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling down Hassan Whiteside from behind as the Heat
That was about the only moment in which the game was competitive after halftime. The Heat beat the Hawks 116-93.
The NBA announced the fines Friday.