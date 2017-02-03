NHL Capsules

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Duncan Keith added two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

Chicago led twice by three goals but gave up three in the second period and had to hold on. Ryan Hartman, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, and Corey Crawford made 24 saves.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Arizona.

The Blackhawks scored twice in 72 seconds during the first period.

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead Philadelphia over Montreal.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand — their longest of the season — by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal's 16 shots were a season low and marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Read scored his first goal since Nov. 3, beating Carey Price off a setup by Couturier.

Michal Neuvirth made 15 saves to help the Flyers improve to 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games against Montreal.

RANGERS 2, SABRES 1, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime and New York beat Buffalo to snap a two-game skid.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots, including two in the extra period, for the Rangers. J.T. Miller assisted on both goals to help New York get its NHL-leading 18th road win, including 11 in the last 13 games away from home.

On the winning goal, Kreider took a pass from Miller and buried a wrist shot from the right circle for his 20th of the season.

Cody Franson scored and Robin Lehner stopped 42 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three straight.

Buffalo beat New York in two earlier meetings this season and was trying for its first sweep of the Rangers since the 2006-07 season.

SENATORS 5, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and Ottawa beat Tampa Bay in coach Guy Boucher's return to the area.

The Senators, second in the Atlantic Division, also got goals from Kyle Turris, Mike Hoffman and Chris Kelly.

Boucher was behind the bench in Tampa for the first time since being fired by the Lightning midway through the 2012-13 season. He led Tampa Bay to the Eastern Conference finals in 2011.

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who have lost 11 of 14 (3-9-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

PREDATORS 2, OILERS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots for his 42nd career shutout, leading Nashville past Edmonton.

Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist to help the Predators win for the second time in three games.

Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Edmonton, which has lost two straight.

Rinne, who had his second shutout of the season, beat the Oilers for the eighth straight time — including three shutouts.

JETS 4, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored two more goals against Dallas to propel Winnipeg to its season-best third straight victory, all on the road.

Dallas led 2-1 until Scheifele tied the game with 53 seconds left in the first period. He gave the Jets a 3-2 lead during a 5-on-3 power play 5:56 into the second.

Scheifele has five goals in four games between the teams this season. He has a seven-game point streak against the Stars, with seven goals and seven assists.

Bryan Little gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 6:50 into the game. Dallas' John Klingberg and Jamie Benn scored barely two minutes apart midway through the first period.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored in the second for the Jets. Patrick Eaves scored at 17:58 to pull the Stars to 4-3.

Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec made 39 saves as the Stars put a season-high 42 shots on goal.

Dallas' Kari Lehtonen had 25 saves.

BLUES 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for his first victory in more than a month to lead St. Louis over Toronto.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis, which had lost five of six. Mike Yeo won in his first game as Blues coach, a day after he took over when Ken Hitchcock was fired.