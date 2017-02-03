OHL Roundup: Kole Sherwood nets overtime winner as Firebirds edge Storm in OT

GUELPH, Ont. — Kole Sherwood scored his second goal of the game 35 seconds into overtime and added two assists as the Flint Firebirds edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League play.

Ryan Moore had the other two goals and a helper for the Firebirds (23-21-4) and Garrett Forrest made 26 saves.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Albert Michnac and Luke Burghardt provided the offence for Guelph (17-27-5). Liam Herbst turned away 36-of-40 shots in net.

Flint was scoreless on two power plays and the Storm went 2 for 5.

---

PETES 3 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Nikita Korostelev scored the winner in the third period as Peterborough edged the IceDogs.

Nick Isaacson and Zach Gallant had first period goals for the Petes (29-16-4).

Johnny Corneil and Akil Thoams replied for Niagara (16-26-8).

---

WOLVES 7 STING 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin had two goals and an assist to lead the Wolves over Sarnia.

Dmitry Sokolov scored once and added two helpers for Sudbury (20-22-6), which also got goals from Alan Lyszczarczyk, Macauley Carson, Chandler Yakimowicz and Aide Jamieson.

Jordan Kyrou, Jacob Stos and Theo Calvas found the back of the net for the Sting (24-20-6).

---

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 0

KINGTON, Ont. — Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 28 shots he faced while Domenic Commisso and Matt Brassard had a goal and an assist apiece as Oshawa shut out the Frontenacs.

Mederic Mercier, Eric Henderson and Riley Stillman rounded out the attack for the Generals (28-15-5).

Jeremy Helvig made 27 saves for Kingston (23-18-8).

---

STEELHEADS 4 BATTALION 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jacob Ingham made 28 saves and Vili Saarijarvi struck twice as the Steelheads blanked North Bay.

Spencer Watson and Shaw Boomhower also chipped in for Mississauga (22-17-11).

Brent Moran kicked out 20-of-24 shots in 41:04 for the Battalion (19-26-4) before giving way to Mat Woroniuk, who stopped all six shots he faced.

---

BULLDOGS 3 COLTS 2

HAMILTON — Marian Studenic scored two goals, including the winner, and an assist as the Bulldogs slipped past Barrie to snap a three-game skid.

Brandon Saigeon opened the scoring on the power play for Hamilton (23-20-5).

Anthony Stefano struck twice for the Colts (13-29-7), who dropped their seventh straight.

---

SPITFIRES 6 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Gabriel Vilardi, Jeremy Bracco and Luke Boka all had a goal and an assist apiece as Windsor got past the Rangers for its third straight win.

Cristiano DiGiacinto, Adam Laishram and Cole Purboo rounded out the attack for the Spitfires (32-11-7).

Jake Henderson and Riley Damiani responded for Kitchener (27-19-4).

---

KNIGHTS 4 ATTACK 0

LONDON, Ont. — Owen MacDonald had the first two goals of the game and Tyler Parsons stopped 24 shots as the Knights handed Owen Sound its first regulation loss in 18 games.

JJ Piccinich and Mitchell Stephens scored power-play goals for London (34-8-7), which won its fourth in a row.