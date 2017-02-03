Royals, Herrera agree to $5,325,000 deal, avoid arbitration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and closer Kelvin Herrera have agreed to a $5,325,000, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration with one of the top relievers in baseball.
Herrera can also earn $50,000 for making the All-Star Game, which he has done the past two seasons.
The 27-year-old right-hander is assuming the closer job after the Royals traded Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs this
Herrera has a 2.63 ERA over parts of six seasons, and has appeared in at least 70 games each of the past three. His strikeout-to-walk ratio last season was also the best of his career.
Kansas City has signed all of its arbitration-eligible players for this season.