Tom Schreiber's 10-point night leads Toronto Rock past Buffalo Bandits 18-10

TORONTO — Tom Schreiber had three goals and set up seven more to lead the Toronto Rock past the Buffalo Bandits 18-10 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Brett Hickey had a hat trick and added four assists for Toronto (3-1), while Stephan Leblanc scored twice with seven assists. Dan Lintner had three goals, Kasey Beirnes and Mike MacDonald had two goals apiece, while Jesse Gamble, Turner Evans and Damon Edwards added singles. Nick Rose made 38 saves for the win.

Alex Kedoh Hill, Craig England and Dhane Smith scored two goals each for Buffalo (1-4). Ryan Benesch had a goal and two assists, while Kevin Brownell, Andrew Watt and Mitch Jones also found the back of the net. Davide DiRuscio stopped 24-of-34 shots for the Bandits in 40:22 of work and earning the loss. Anthony Cosmo turned aside 18-of-26 shots in relief.