Warriors waive centre Anderson Varejao to clear roster room
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors have waived
Golden State announced the move Friday, a day after the Brazilian big man played eight-plus minutes in a road win at the Clippers. The Warriors are gearing up for the return of David West from a nondisplaced fracture of his left thumb sustained Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City. Starting
Varejao averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game for Golden State, playing 14 games with one start.
The Warriors (43-7) play again Saturday night at Sacramento.