Warriors waive centre Anderson Varejao to clear roster room

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors have waived centre Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries.

Golden State announced the move Friday, a day after the Brazilian big man played eight-plus minutes in a road win at the Clippers. The Warriors are gearing up for the return of David West from a nondisplaced fracture of his left thumb sustained Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City. Starting centre Zaza Pachulia is sidelined until at least next week with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.