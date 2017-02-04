Barcelona's Alcacer finally scores to spark win over Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain — Coach Luis Enrique gave Paco Alcacer another chance, and Barcelona's struggling striker came through with a goal.

Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal all scored to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 win over visiting Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The win moved the defending champions to within one point of Spanish league leader Real Madrid, which has played two fewer matches.

Alcacer used one touch of his left boot to drive Neymar's pass under goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz's glove and put Barcelona ahead in the 18th minute at Camp Nou.

Iraizoz was at fault five minutes before halftime when Messi doubled the lead. The Basque 'keeper could have done more to keep out the Argentine's free kick, which slipped through his grasp.

Vidal struck on the break in the 67th for the right back's second goal in just five league appearances this season.

Alcacer's goal was his first in the league since Barcelona paid Valencia 30 million euros (now $32 million) to secure his transfer in August. The former Spain striker's only other goal for Barcelona had come in the Copa del Rey against a lower-division opponent.

In giving Alcacer a starting place, Luis Enrique was able to rest Luis Suarez for Tuesday's Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal when Barcelona will defend a 2-1 away-leg win over Atletico Madrid.

Messi's goal pulled him level with Suarez as the league's joint top scorers with 16 each through 21 rounds.