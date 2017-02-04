Canada's Humphires wins silver at bobseld World Cup, remains overall leader

IGLS, Austria — Canadian bobsled star Kaillie Humphries won silver on Saturday at a women's bobsled World Cup event.

Calgary's Humphries and pusher Melissa Lotholz finished second, 0.25 seconds behind American Elana Meyers Taylor, who won her fourth straight women's race.

Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans made it an American 1-3 finish, trailing the winners by 0.39.

Humphries remained in the overall World Cup lead with 1,446 points, 27 clear of Greubel Poser and 126 ahead of Meyers Taylor.

Francesco Friedrich won both heats in a two-man bobsled World Cup race to claim his fourth victory of the season.

Three-time world champion Friedrich and his pusher Thorsten Margis of Germany set a track record in the opening run before beating Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia by 0.73 seconds.

Austria's Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer trailed by 0.80 in third. American driver Justin Olsen, with pusher Evan Weinstock, was fourth for his personal best World Cup result.

Canada's Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden finished fifth in 1:43.77.

Friedrich extended his lead in the overall standings to 101 points over the United States' Steven Holcomb, who finished Saturday's race in 10th.