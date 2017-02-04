Canadian men draw with Argentina, drop to Challenge Trophy at Sydney Sevens

SYDNEY, Australia — The Canadian men's rugby team dropped into the Challenge Trophy at the Sydney Sevens after going 1-1-1 on Day 1 on Saturday.

Canada concluded the day with a draw with Argentina — marked by a Pat Kay last gasp conversion that sailed wide — missing out on the cup quarter-finals based on points difference. The Canadians had opened with a narrow win over Russia before losing to the United States in their second game.

Canada will play its Challenge Trophy quarter-final on Sunday.

Justin Douglas had two tries against Argentina, including the first of the game to give Canada a quick 7-0. Argentina hit back through tries from Nicolas Menendez and Matias Osadczuk to take a 12-7 lead into the break.

Luciano Rizzoni increased Argentina's lead to 17-7 before Douglas's second try. Another from Kay tied the game 17-17 with no time left on the clock.

Earlier, John Moonlight scored three tries in Canada's 31-19 loss to the United States. Caleb Jordan scored his first try of the series for Canada.