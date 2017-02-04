Canadian men drop to 1-1 at Sydney Sevens rugby tournament

SYDNEY, Australia — John Moonlight's try was too little too late in Canada's 31-19 loss to the United States on Saturday on Day 1 of the Sydney Sevens rugby tournament.

The loss dropped Canada to 1-1 after beating Russia 12-7 earlier in the day.

The Canadians will face Argentina in a must-win game to advance to the cup quarter-finals later in the day.

It was Canada that struck first against the Americans, Justin Douglas using his quick feet to find a hole to break free with Mike Fuailefau converting for a 7-0 lead.

Tries from Danny Barrett and Martin Iosefo gave the U.S. a 14-7 lead but Canada tied it up before the break as Caleb Jordan scored his first series try after taking a Fuailefau handoff.

However, an American flurry secured victory in the second half as Andrew Durutalo, Madison Hughes and Don Pati all scored tries before Moonlight scored a third and final try for Canada.

Earlier, Russia struck first as Dmitry Sukhin scored his first try of the season before Canada got an immediate response from Moonlight as Russia held a 7-5 lead.

Canada forced a turnover that Douglas carried away to give Canada a 12-7 lead at the break.