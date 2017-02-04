Conacher scores twice, adds an assist as Crunch topple Marlies 5-3

TORONTO — Cory Conacher's second goal of the game stood as the winner as the Syracuse Crunch topped the Toronto Marlies 5-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Conacher scored his first 2:47 into the game to give Syracuse (23-13-9) a 1-0 lead. His second, 6:13 into the third period, broke a 3-3 tie.

Conacher also assisted on Kevin Lynch's insurance goal midway through the third period. Tanner Richard and Mike Halmo had the other Crunch goals.

Trevor Moore struck twice for the Marlies (20-21-3) and Dmytro Timashov had a goal and an assist.