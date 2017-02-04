Davis Cup: France beats Japan 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
TOKYO — Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut clinched France's Davis Cup World Group first-round match against Japan on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 doubles win over Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama.
France, securing the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday, will play either Britain or Canada in the quarterfinals.
Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead with singles victories on Friday.
Japan's top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.
France holds a 4-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.
Gasquet faces Yoshihito Nishioka and Simon plays Taro Daniel in the reverse singles on Sunday.
