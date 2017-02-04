Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead against Russia

NIŠ, Serbia — Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki won the doubles to give Serbia an insurmountable lead in the Davis Cup World Group first-round match against Russia.

The pair beat Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Saturday.

Serbia secured the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday. It will play either Croatia or Spain in the quarterfinals.