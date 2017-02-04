Friday's Games
NHL
Calgary 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Carolina 2 Edmonton 1
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Florida 2 Anaheim 1
Detroit 5 N.Y. Islanders 4
---
AHL
St. John's 5 WB-Scranton 2
San Jose 4 Manitoba 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Albany 3
Bridgeport 3 Rochester 2
Iowa 3 Cleveland 0
Hershey 5 Binghamton 3
Providence 3 Springfield 1
Hartford 4 Utica 3
Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 2
Milwaukee 4 Rockford 3 (OT)
San Antonio 3 Texas 2
Tucson 3 Charlotte 2
Bakersfield 2 Stockton 1
San Diego 4 Ontario 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Orlando 102 Toronto 94
Detroit 116 Minnesota 108
Indiana 106 Brooklyn 97
Boston 113 L.A. Lakers 107
Houston 121 Chicago 117 (OT)
Oklahoma City 114 Memphis 102
Denver 121 Milwaukee 117
Dallas 108 Portland 104
Phoenix 105 Sacramento 103
---
National Lacrosse League
Toronto 18 Buffalo 10
New England 10 Rochester 9 (OT)
---