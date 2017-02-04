Sports

Friday's Games

Friday's Games

NHL

Calgary 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)

Carolina 2 Edmonton 1

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Florida 2 Anaheim 1

Detroit 5 N.Y. Islanders 4

---

AHL

St. John's 5 WB-Scranton 2

San Jose 4 Manitoba 1

Lehigh Valley 4 Albany 3

Bridgeport 3 Rochester 2

Iowa 3 Cleveland 0

Hershey 5 Binghamton 3

Providence 3 Springfield 1

Hartford 4 Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 2

Milwaukee 4 Rockford 3 (OT)

San Antonio 3 Texas 2

Tucson 3 Charlotte 2

Bakersfield 2 Stockton 1

San Diego 4 Ontario 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Orlando 102 Toronto 94

Detroit 116 Minnesota 108

Indiana 106 Brooklyn 97

Boston 113 L.A. Lakers 107

Houston 121 Chicago 117 (OT)

Oklahoma City 114 Memphis 102

Denver 121 Milwaukee 117

Dallas 108 Portland 104

Phoenix 105 Sacramento 103

---

National Lacrosse League

Toronto 18 Buffalo 10

New England 10 Rochester 9 (OT)

---

Editors' Picks

Most Popular