German brothers lose as Belgium leads 2-1 in Davis Cup

FRANKFURT — Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore defeated German brothers Mischa Zverev and Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 to give Belgium a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup first-round match on Saturday.

The first brothers to play together for Germany in the competition saved 15 of the 18 break points they faced but were unable to prevent Bemelmans and De Loore winning in 3 hours, 13 minutes.

The 19-year-old Alexander Zverev, who levelled the tie 1-1 on Friday, was nominated alongside his older brother in place of Jan-Lennard Struff, who has a stomach bug.