Hall scores twice as Devils beat Blue Jackets 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Hall scored twice, Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jacob Josefson and Seth Helgeson also scored and Cory Schneider had 31 saves for the Devils, who won their sixth straight road game.

The Blue Jackets dropped the second game of a back-to-back after losing to Pittsburgh in overtime on Friday night. They are 6-8-1 since their franchise record 16-game winning streak and were out of sync for most of the game on Saturday.

Matt Calvert scored for Columbus in the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots.

The Devils' first line of Hall, Zajac and Kyle Palmieri did much of the damage, with Palmieri getting an assist on Hall's first goal.

Hall scored 3:29 into the game when he slipped a backhand attempt past Bobrovsky on a rush after taking a nice drop pass from Zajac. Columbus defender Zach Werenski had dropped his stick at the centre line and tried to get in Hall's way but couldn't prevent the goal, which was the 12th of the season for the wing.

The Blue Jackets bumbled through a pair of power plays in the first period, their first in three games since before the All-Star break.

The Devils went up 2-1 1:49 into the second. Josefson got his first goal of the season when he redirected Andy Greene's wrist shot into the net. Zajac got a power-play goal with 1:02 left when he tapped in a rebound off Bobrovsky's pads.

The Blue Jackets got a short-handed goal with 8:25 left in the game. Calvert got a slick pass from William Karlsson from the back wall and drilled it in from the slot.

New Jersey got an empty-net goal from Hall nine seconds after the Blue Jackets pulled their goalie with 3:12 left. Bobrovsky came back into the game only to be scored on by Helgeson with 29 seconds remaining.

NOTES: A Columbus goal early in the third period was waived off because of goalie interference. ... Columbus W Josh Anderson was scratched because of illness. ... D Markus Nutivaara was back in the lineup for the Blue Jackets after missing eight games with an unspecified injury, while D David Savard missed his third straight game with a bad back. ... New Jersey is 7-0-1 in its eight road games since the start of the year. ... The Columbus Dispatch reported that the Blue Jackets' TV ratings are up 110 per cent from last season at this time. ... Columbus plays seven of its next eight games at Nationwide Arena.

New Jersey: Plays Buffalo at home on Monday.

Columbus: Plays at Detroit on Tuesday.

