Iginla powers Avalanche past Jets 5-2

DENVER — Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, and the reeling Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

Matt Nieto scored twice and Matt Duchene added three assists, helping Colorado stop a nine-game losing streak. Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg also scored, and Calvin Pickard had 23 saves.

Colorado improved to 5-24-2 in its last 31 games. It also snapped a five-game skid at Pepsi Center, where it is 6-18-1 overall.

Adam Lowry scored each of Winnipeg's goals, stopping a 21-game drought. The Jets had won three in a row.

Nieto broke a 2-2 tie midway through the second period, and Soderberg made it 4-2 2:04 into the third with his fifth of the season.

The game got heated midway through the third when Colorado defenceman Nikita Zadorov delivered an open-ice check on Mark Scheifele. It was the second hard check Zadorov had on the Winnipeg centre , and Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba went after Zadorov. Both received fighting majors and Trouba a game misconduct.

The Jets pulled Ondrej Pavelec for an extra skater with 2:20 left and Nieto scored into the empty net in the final minute.

Pavelec finished with 23 saves.

Iginla, who has talked openly about wanting to finish the season with a contender, assisted on Soderberg's goal and scored on the power play 5:27 into the game. He has seven goals and seven assists in 49 games this season.

NOTES: Jets C Bryan Little was helped off the ice off midway through the third period after taking a shot off his left skate. ... D Mark Barberio made his Avalanche debut. He was picked up off waivers from Montreal on Thursday. ... Jets RW Drew Stafford missed his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury. He practiced Friday and could return when the Jets start a four-game homestand on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.