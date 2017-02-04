Losing return for Berahino as West Brom beats Stoke 1-0

WEST BROMWICH, England — West Bromwich Albion maintained its push for the Europa League as it beat Stoke 1-0 on Saturday with Saido Berahino making a quick return to The Hawthorns.

James Morrison's third goal in five Premier League games earned the Baggies a deserved victory to leave them eighth.

Nacer Chadli's neat run went unchecked and he threaded a pass through to Morrison, who ran behind the Stoke defence and fired across Lee Grant in the sixth minute to put the hosts ahead.

Joe Allen and Erik Pieters missed chances for midtable Stoke but it lost the game following an insipid first-half performance.