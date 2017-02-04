Losing return for Berahino as West Brom beats Stoke 1-0
WEST BROMWICH, England — West Bromwich Albion maintained its push for the Europa League as it beat Stoke 1-0 on Saturday with Saido Berahino making a quick return to The Hawthorns.
James Morrison's third goal in five Premier League games earned the Baggies a deserved victory to leave them eighth.
Nacer Chadli's neat run went unchecked and he threaded a pass through to Morrison, who ran behind the Stoke
Joe Allen and Erik Pieters missed chances for midtable Stoke but it lost the game following an insipid first-half performance.
Berahino was introduced as a second-half substitute, making a quick return to The Hawthorns following his transfer last month.