OHL Roundup: Otters topple 67's to extend win streak to seven games

OTTAWA — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and set up three more as the Erie Otters doubled up the Ottawa 67's 8-4 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action, extending their win streak to seven games.

Kyle Pettit also scored twice for Erie (36-10-3) and Dylan Strome and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists apiece. Darren Raddysh and Warren Foegele, shorthanded, supplied the rest of the offence.

Austen Keating led the 67's (20-25-5) with a goal and an assist. Noel Hoefenmayer, Ben Evans and Patrick White also scored.

Otters goaltender Joseph Murdaca stopped 24 shots while Ottawa's Leo Lazarev made 25 saves.

The game was played at the Ottawa Senators' home rink at Canadian Tire Centre instead of TD Place, which is hosting the Davis Cup tie between Canada and Britain this weekend.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 RANGERS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Nicholas Caamano struck twice and Garrett Forrest made 27 saves as the Firebirds beat Kitchener for their third win in a row.

Kole Sherwood, Maurizio Colella and Jake Durham also scored for Flint (24-21-4).

Adam Mascherin scored once and set up Connor Bunnaman's goal as well for the Rangers (27-20-4), who have dropped four straight. Luke Opilka stopped 29 shots in defeat.

---

ICEDOGS 4 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Danial Singer scored the winner late in the second and Stephen Dhillon made 39 saves as Niagara toppled the Bulldogs.

Oliver Castelman, Ryan Mantha and Akil Smith also scored for the IceDogs (17-26-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Hamilton (23-21-5) got two goals from Matthew Strome and another from Marian Studenic. Kaden Fulcher turned away 28 shots in a losing cause.

---

WOLVES 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Liam Dunda had a pair of goals and Jake McGrath made 29 saves as the Wolves downed Sault Ste. Marie.

Drake Pilon, Macauley Carson and Dmitry Sokolov also found the back of the net for Sudbury (21-22-6).

Jack Kopacka and Blake Speers scored for the Greyhounds (34-13-3), who got an 18-save outing from Joseph Raaymakers.

---

GENERALS 3 PETES 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Medric Mercier scored 3:56 into overtime and Kyle Keyser stopped 37 shots as Oshawa slipped past the Petes.

Joe Manchurek and Domenic Commisso also found the back of the net for the Generals (29-15-5).

Nikita Korostelev had a goal and an assist and Zach Gallant also scored for Peterborough (29-16-5). Dylan Wells made 32 saves in defeat.

---

SPIRIT 4 KNIGHTS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Evan Cormier kicked out 40-of-41 shots as the Spirit beat London to halt their three-game skid.

Filip Hronek, C.J. Garcia, Hayden Hodgson and Matthew Kreis supplied the offence for Saginaw (20-23-8).

Sam Miletic ended Cormier's shutout bid at 19:10 of the third period for the Knights (34-9-7). Tyler Parsons made 24 saves in defeat.

---

STING 5 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Drake Rymsha scored twice and Blair Coffin had 33 stops to lift Sarnia over the Colts.

Troy Lajeunesse, Sean Josling and Franco Sproviero supplied the rest of the offence for the Sting (25-20-6).

Roy Radke and Kyle Heitzner scored for Barrie (13-30-7), which is on an eight-game slide. Christian Propp made 39 saves in defeat.

---

ATTACK 4 SPITFIRES 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored twice and Michael McNiven made 25 saves as the Attack downed Windsor.

Jonah Gadjovich and Kevin Hancock rounded out the offence for Owen Sound (33-14-2).

Gabriel Vilardi scored while Michael DiPietro turned away 39-of-42 shots for the Spitfires (23-12-7).