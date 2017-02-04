Paul Carey has three points as Bears use big first period to beat IceCaps
HERSHEY, Pa. — Paul Carey had a goal and two assists to lift the Hershey Bears to a 5-2 victory over the St. John's IceCaps on Saturday night in American Hockey League action.
Carey, Tyler Lewington and Ryan Bourque all scored in a three-goal first period for the Bears (23-13-10), who improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games. Stanislav Galiev and Christian Thomas, on the power play, also chipped in.
Charles Hudon and Chris Terry found the back of the net for St. John's (21-19-6), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Daniel Carr tacked on two helpers.
Parker Milner made 29 saves for the win in net as Yann Danis turned away 17-of-22 shots in defeat.
Hershey was 1 for 3 on the power play while the IceCaps were scoreless on four attempts.
