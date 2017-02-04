Ski competition in Maine to help relaunch World Pro Ski Tour

NEWRY, Maine — The former director of the World Pro Ski Tour from the 1980s and '90s is relaunching the tour with an event next month at Sunday River ski resort.

The Pro Ski Challenge from March 10-12 represents the start of an effort to bring the nationally televised World Pro Ski Tour to more resorts next season.

Ed Rogers created the style of competition, in which two skiers race against each other instead of the conventional method of individuals racing against the clock. The races pitted Olympic and World Cup champs against weekend warrior ski racers from all over the globe.

The World Pro Ski Tour served for decades as the only made-for-TV ski racing event with large cash prizes and national sponsors. It ended in 1999, but Rogers hopes to get it going again.

"Our main goal is to stimulate the ski industry by providing young racers an opportunity to experience financial success in order to pursue their dreams," he said.

At Sunday River, the field will include former Olympic, World Cup, and NCAA competitors such as the 2012 and 2016 national grand slalom champs, Michael Ankeny and Kieffer Christianson.

The event at Sunday River's Monday Mourning Race Arena on Barker Mountain will be shown March 19 on CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports.