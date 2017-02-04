Timberwolves lose Zach LaVine for rest of season to torn ACL
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
LaVine had an MRI before the Wolves hosted Memphis on Saturday, when the diagnosis was revealed. LaVine was injured the night before in the team's loss at Detroit. He'll have surgery at a yet-to-be-determined date.
The news was a devastating blow to a young Wolves team that had recently begun to find a groove. The 21-year-old LaVine was having a career season, averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 37.2 minutes per game.
"He's done a lot more than just be a dunker: his shooting, his playmaking, all that stuff," Thibodeau said in January. "But the big thing is weighing whether the rest is more important to be ready for the second half of the season. So I don't want him putting a lot of time and thought into that. I want him thinking about what we have to do tonight. ... Prioritizing winning and our team is the most important thing and I think he'll do that."
Thibodeau has a few options to help the team weather LaVine's absence. Wiggins can move from small forward to shooting guard and Nemanja Bjelica would start at small forward, a strategy the coach used when LaVine missed a game against the Los Angeles Lakers early in the season.
Or Thibodeau could use veteran Brandon Rush as the starting shooting guard. Rush played well in LaVine's two-game absence in January because of the hip injury. The Wolves beat Houston and Oklahoma City with Rush in the starting lineup.