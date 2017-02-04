US advances to Davis Cup quarters, 3-0 over Switzerland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jack Sock and Steve Johnson won their doubles match in three sets Saturday, sending the United States to the Davis Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland.

Sock and Johnson, bronze medallists in men's doubles at the Rio Olympics, beat Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Switzerland was without the country's two best players this weekend: 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka. Federer won the Australian Open last Sunday night.

The U.S. will travel to Australia for the April quarterfinals. Australia advanced with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

"We played together a bunch of times in the past, so just once we get going we get the familiarity back with one another," Johnson said. "Everything kind of clicked toward the end or we got it going, so just keep it rolling."

The Americans are now 158-4 all-time in Davis Cup ties when taking a 2-0 lead. Sock also won a singles match on Friday. Reverse singles will be best-of-three Sunday.

Sock is scheduled to play Laaksonen and John Isner is slated to face Marco Chiudinelli in pairings of each country's No. 1 and No. 2 players. Captains can substitute up to an hour before the match with the outcome already settled.