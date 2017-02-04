WHL Roundup: Nolan Patrick has four assists as Wheat Kings down Oil Kings

BRANDON, Man. — Tyler Coulter had two goals and two assists and Nolan Patrick tacked on four helpers as the Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-3 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Stelio Mattheos had a goal and an assist, with Ty Lewis, Meyer Neil and Reid Duke supplying the rest of the offence for Brandon (25-19-6). Travis Child made 22 saves.

Will Warm, Davis Koch and Trey Fix-Wolansky scored for the Oil Kings (18-30-4), who dropped their 13th straight. Patrick Dea turned away 27-of-32 shots.

The Wheat Kings scored once on two power plays and Edmonton was 1 for 6.

---

REBELS 6 RAIDERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Evan Polei and Michael Spacek both struck twice as Red Deer toppled the Raiders.

Kabe Zablocki and Cameron Hausinger also scored for the Rebels (23-21-8).

Simon Stransky, Sean Montgomery and Cavin Leth found the back of the net for Prince Albert (13-36-5).

---

PATS 5 BLADES 2

SASKATOON — Austin Wagner struck twice to help Regina past the Blades for its seventh straight win.

Dawson Davidson, Connor Hobbs and Nick Henry supplied the rest of the offence for the Pats (36-6-7).

Bryton Sayers and Braylon Shmyr scored for Saskatoon (20-26-6).

Regina's Jeff de Wit was ejected for checking from behind late in the third period.

---

WARRIORS 6 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Jayden Halbgewachs had two goals and two assists to lift Moose Jaw past the Ice.

Brett Howden scored twice and added an assist for the Warriors (31-14-7) while Tristin Langan and Luka Burzan also chipped in.

Max Patterson and Kaeden Taphorn replied for Kootenay (12-34-8).

---

ROCKETS 3 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Kole Lind had a pair of goals, including the winner in the third period, as Kelowna topped the Cougars.

Reid Gardiner also scored for the Rockets (29-19-4).

Colby McAuley and Jesse Gabrielle scored for Prince George (36-15-3).

---

CHIEFS 5 TIGERS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a hat trick and an assist as the Chiefs snapped Medicine Hat's five-game winning streak.

Keanu Yamamoto scored once and added two assists for Spokane (21-22-8) and Hayden Ostir had the other. Riley Woods tacked on three helpers.

Matt Bradley, James Hamblin and Tyler Preziuso had goals for the Tigers (36-16-1).

---

HITMEN 4 GIANTS 3 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Matteo Gennaro's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Calgary rallied past the Giants.

Tristen Nielsen and Jakob Stukel, on the power play, also scored for the Hitmen (19-23-9).

Owen Hardy, Johnny Wesley and Ty Ronning supplied the offence for Vancouver (17-30-5).

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 SILVERTIPS 5

EVERETT, Wash. — Skyler McKenzie had two goals and two assists as Portland edged the Silvertips for its sixth straight win.

Cody Glass added a goal and three helpers for the Winterhawks (28-21-3) with Ryan Hughes, Joachim Blichfeld and Brad Ginnell rounded out the attack.

Riley Sutter, Sean Richards, Bryce Kindopp, Dominic Zwerger and Devon Skoleski replied for Everett (30-11-10), which lost its seventh in a row. Aaron Irving had four assists and Eetu Tuulola tacked on three helpers.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 BLAZERS 2 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Zack Andrusiak scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout to lift the Thunderbirds past Kamloops.

Ryan Gropp, on the power play, and Luke Ormsby had goals in regulation for Seattle (31-15-4).

Nic Holowko had a power-play goal for the Blazers (31-18-5) and Deven Sideroff also chipped in.