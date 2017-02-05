Adam Casey, Glenn Howard win provincial titles to earn berths at the Brier

Adam Casey and veteran Glenn Howard earned berths into the Tim Hortons Brier on Sunday after victories in their respective provincial championships.

Casey's Regina-based rink won their first Saskatchewan men's curling championship by shocking three-time defending champion Steve Laycock of Saskatoon 11-3 in the final.

Casey is originally from Seven Mile Bay, P.E.I., but joined the Saskatchewan team last May. It will be his sixth consecutive Brier — only the fifth player in Brier history to win titles in three provinces or territories — after skipping the last two for Prince Edward Island. Casey won three straight provincial titles with Newfoundland and Labrador while playing second for Brad Gushue.

Casey's team of vice-skip Catlin Schneider, second Shaun Meachem and lead Dustin Kidby scored three in the first and third ends and stole a crushing three in the fourth to take control of the game.

Howard, of Penetanguishene, Ont., got past Wayne Tuck Jr.'s team from Brantford 8-6 in the Ontario final. It was his 17th Brier Purple Heart, which adds to the record that he already owns.

The four-time Brier and world champion also owns the record for games played at the Brier with 206.

Howard's team is rounded out by vice-skip Richard Hart, second David Mathers and lead Scott Howard.