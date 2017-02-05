Bourque scores deciding goal to lead AHL Bears in 3-2 win over IceCaps
HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Bourque's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Hershey Bears edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Chandler Stephenson and Christian Djoos also scored for Hershey (24-13-10).
Josiah Didier and Chris Terry replied for the IceCaps (21-20-6).
Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves. St. John's Charlie Lindgren stopped 22 shots.