Bourque scores deciding goal to lead AHL Bears in 3-2 win over IceCaps

HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Bourque's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Hershey Bears edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Chandler Stephenson and Christian Djoos also scored for Hershey (24-13-10).

Josiah Didier and Chris Terry replied for the IceCaps (21-20-6).

Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves. St. John's Charlie Lindgren stopped 22 shots.

