Canada's Megan Bankes wins silver in biathlon at junior IBU Cup

NOVE MESTO, Czech Republic — Canada's Megan Bankes won the silver medal in biathlon at the junior IBU Cup on Sunday.

Starting behind the leaders in seventh spot based on Saturday's sprint results, the 19-year-old from Calgary had a near flawless day, finishing just two seconds off the gold medal pace with a time of 33 minutes 42.7 seconds.

Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic won the race with a time of 33:40.7 while Russia's Ksenia Zhuzhgova took bronze.

"It was really exciting to cross the finish line and see I was second. It is the best international result for me ever," said Bankes. "After yesterday I knew I was in a good spot. I really like racing the pursuit and felt if I could keep my shooting together I had a good chance to do well today."

Bankes was leading the 10-kilometre trek on the challenging Nove Mesto track until her final round of standing shots.

Athletes have two rounds of prone shooting, followed by two bouts of standing shots. They must ski a 150-metre penalty loop for every missed shot.

Missing one in her opening round of standing shots, Bankes dropped into second after being forced to the penalty loop in her final stop at the range.

"It's a really hard course. You have to be really careful with the flat entry into the range because you can get your heart rate up quite high," said Bankes. "I tried to ski really tactically. You don't want to take the corners too wide or you can ski a lot more than everyone else. I was able to do that today."