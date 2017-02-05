Canada's St-Gelais takes gold in women's 500-metre at short-track World Cup

DRESDEN, Germany — Canadian speedskater Marianne St-Gelais capped her weekend at a short-track World Cup event with two medals on Sunday, including gold in the women's 500-metre final.

St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., who also won gold in the women's 1,000 on Saturday, led Sunday's 500-metre race from start to finish, crossing the line in 42.963 seconds.

Ye Jin Kim of South Korea was second while Jamie Macdonald of Fort St. James, B.C., placed third. Kassandra Bradette, also of Saint-Felicien, was fourth.

St-Gelais earned her second medal of the day by helping Canada's 3,000-metre relay team to bronze. The Dutch led from start to finish for gold and Italy took silver.

In the women's 1,500, Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., won bronze — her second in as many days — while Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., placed fifth in a race won by Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. Maltais also won bronze in Saturday's 1,000.

Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., who won gold Saturday in the men's 1,500, finished fourth in the 500.