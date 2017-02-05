Sports

Clippers' Paul Pierce gets start in Boston farewell

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce, left, signs autographs for fans before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Boston. Pierce, a former Boston Celtics player, is to play in what is expected to be his final game in Boston Sunday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON — Paul Pierce was back in the starting lineup against his former team on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.

Pierce hadn't played since Dec. 31 and has appeared in just 12 games this season for the Los Angeles Clippers. The 39-year-old forward played the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics and is the franchise's second-leading scorer.

He has said he will retire after the season.

Pierce got a big cheer when he came out for warmups before the game. The crowd was filled with fans in his No. 34 jersey — even more than Patriots jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday.

AP freelancer Gethin Coolbaugh contributed to this report.

