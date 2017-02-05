Dortmund 'deeply regrets' violence against Leipzig fans

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund "deeply regrets" that there was violence against Leipzig supporters including women and children before the sides' Bundesliga game on Saturday evening.

Dortmund police say in a statement that they filed 28 charges for breaches of the law concerning explosives, assault, dangerous bodily injury, damage to property and theft after Leipzig supporters approaching the stadium were pelted with stones and cans by Dortmund fans. Four police officers and a police dog were injured.

The police say, "All-in-all, extreme aggression and readiness for violence could be established among the Dortmund fans against the visitors. This was directed against any person who could be identified as a Leipzig fan, regardless of whether they were small children, women or families."