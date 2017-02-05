Garcia completes wire-to-wire win at Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sergio Garcia shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday after holding the tournament lead since the opening round.

The Spaniard, who had never posted a top-10 finish in his previous seven Desert Classic appearances, finished on a 19 under 269, three strokes ahead of Open champion and top-ranked European player Henrik Stenson (69).

Denmark's Lasse Jensen, whose 65 was the low round of the day, finished tied for third with England's Tyrrell Hatton (67).