Injured Kruis to miss entire Six Nations for England

LONDON — England will be without George Kruis for the entire Six Nations after the lock was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

England gave the injury prognosis on Kruis on Sunday, a day after the team's 19-16 win over France that began its Six Nations title defence .

Kruis damaged knee ligaments in training last week, forcing him out of the France game. England said Kruis will need between 10-12 weeks of rehabilitation.