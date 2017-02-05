Mladenovic beats Putintseva to win St. Petersburg title

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — France's Kristina Mladenovic won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Mladenovic had lost her three previous career finals, but the hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4 victory over Putintseva ensured she finally got off the mark.

Putintseva seemed to have momentum in her first final after winning the second-set tiebreak after poor serving by Mladenovic but the French player hit back hard in the decider.