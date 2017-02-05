New signings lead Toulouse to 4-0 win vs. Angers in League 1

TOULOUSE, France — It did not take long for Andy Delort and Corentin Jean to repay French club Toulouse for its faith.

The club's winter recruits played a major role in their side's 4-0 win against Angers in the French league on Sunday, a result that ended a four-game losing run for the south-western club.

The 21-year-old Jean, who joined Toulouse on loan from Monaco until the end of the season, delivered the assist for Delort's opener in the 47th minute, then gained a penalty that Martin Braithwaite converted to make it 2-0.

Delort, who signed a 4 and 1/2 year contract with Toulouse during the January transfer window from Mexican club Tigres, latched on to Jean's cross from the right and slotted home with the help of the crossbar.

Oscar Trejo extended the hosts' lead in the 69th to complete a counterattack and Ola Toivonen rounded out the rout with a chip over the Angers keeper after beating the offside trap.