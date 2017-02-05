New signings lead Toulouse to 4-0 win vs. Angers in League 1
TOULOUSE, France — It did not take long for Andy Delort and Corentin Jean to repay French club Toulouse for its faith.
The club's winter recruits played a major role in their side's 4-0 win against Angers in the French league on Sunday, a result that ended a four-game losing run for the south-western club.
The 21-year-old Jean, who joined Toulouse on loan from Monaco until the end of the season, delivered the assist for Delort's opener in the 47th minute, then gained a penalty that Martin Braithwaite converted to make it 2-0.
Oscar Trejo extended the hosts' lead in the 69th to complete a counterattack and Ola Toivonen rounded out the rout with a chip over the Angers keeper after beating the offside trap.
Toulouse is 10th in the standings, six points above Angers, which remained in the relegation zone.