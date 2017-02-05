New Zealand beats Australia by 24 runs in 3rd ODI

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Trent Boult took career-best figures of 6-33 after Ross Taylor hit a record equaling 16th century as New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs Sunday to reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in the third one day international.

Boult ripped through Australia's middle and lower order as the tourists crumbled to be all out for 257 in 47 overs after being set 282 for victory at Seddon Park.

The Black Caps made 281-9 from their allotted 50 overs with Taylor contributing 107 to match Nathan Astle's record for the most ODI hundreds by a New Zealander.

Recalled opener Dean Brownlie, playing his first ODI in more than two years, completed his maiden half century with a watchful 63 as well as sharing a vital 100-run third wicket partnership with Taylor.

Allrounder Mitchell Santner chipped in with an unbeaten 38 to push the total towards 300 after New Zealand's middle order collapsed following the departure of captain Kane Williamson for 37.

Mitchell Starc and James Faulkner each captured three wickets for the Australians, who needed to win the match to retain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after New Zealand won the first match in Auckland by six runs and Thursday's second match in Napier on Thursday was abandoned because of rain.

"It was a helluva game wasn't it," said Boult. "In terms of our batting, we felt we were a couple short but finished nicely and I think the whole collective bowled well together and we managed to take wickets throughout and put pressure on everyone.

"It's very satisfying. It was a shame to have a pretty tough lesson over in Australia a couple of months ago but it's been a great couple of games and great to have the trophy back."

Australia's stand-in captain Aaron Finch top-scored for the visitors with 56 while Travis Head made 53 and Marcus Stoinis 42.

The Australians were still in the contest, needing 33 runs off 33 balls with three wickets in hand, after Pat Cummins (27) and Mitchell Starc (29 not out) put on 51 for the eighth wicket.

But Williamson reintroduced Boult into the attack and the leftarm paceman promptly broke up the partnership and mopped up the last wickets to end Australia's challenge.

"We felt like it was a total we could definitely chase down," Finch said. "We saw if we had wickets in hand it might have gone a different way. But credit to New Zealand, they bowled fantastically well.