OHL Roundup: DeBrincat, Otters beat Frontenacs for eighth straight win

KINGSTON, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and two assists as the Erie Otters downed the Kingston Frontenacs 6-1 on Sunday for their eighth straight win in Ontario Hockey League action.

Anthony Cirelli also struck twice while Dylan Strome had a goal and two helpers for the Otters (37-10-3). Taylor Raddysh scored once and added two assists.

Cody Caron responded for Kingston (23-19-8).

Joseph Murdaca made 19 saves for the win in net. Jeremy Helvig turned aside 8-of-12 shots in 20 minutes before giving way to Mario Peccia, who stopped 15 shots.

Liam Murray of the Frontenacs was ejected after receiving a major penalty for checking from behind in the first period.

Erie converted on four of its five power plays and Kingston was 0 for 3.

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 BATTALION 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn had a pair of goals to lead Sault St. Marie past the Battalion.

Boris Katchouk, Bobby MacIntyre, Gustav Bouramman, Hayden Verbeek and Jack Kopacka supplied the rest of the offence for the Greyhounds (35-13-3). Barrett Hayton tacked on three assists.

Max Kislinger scored one goal and two assists for North Bay (19-27-4). Brett McKenzie, Kyle Potts and Steve Harland also chipped in.

---

GENERALS 4 BULLDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Eric Henderson struck twice as the Generals doubled up Hamilton.

Danil Antropov and Renars Krastenbergs also scored for Oshawa (30-15-5), which won its third in a row.

Niki Petti and Brandon Saigeon found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (23-22-5).