Ottawa's Homan wins Ontario title over Harrison to clinch spot in Scotties

COBOURG, Ont. — Two-time Canadian champion Rachel Homan earned the final spot in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday.

Homan's team from Ottawa — vice-skip Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle and coach Adam Kingsbury — claimed the Ontario Scotties provincial women's title, beating Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 7-4 in the championship final.

Homan will be the home-province hopeful as Team Ontario at the Scotties national championship, which runs Feb. 18-26 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Homan, Miskew and Weagle (with former second Alison Kreviazuk) won back-to-back titles at the Scotties in 2013 at Kingston, Ont., and 2014 in Montreal.

Homan joins the defending champion Team Canada squad led by Calgary's Chelsea Carey as the lone former champion teams in the field. Homan will open the tournament with a round-robin game against Carey.

Two team alternates — Saskatchewan's Amber Holland and Alberta's Heather Nedohin — also are former Scotties champions.