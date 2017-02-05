Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

Washington 3 Montreal 2

Colorado 5 Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 4 Ottawa 0

Toronto 6 Boston 5

Minnesota 6 Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 1 Philadelphia 0 (OT)

Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)

New Jersey 5 Columbus 1

Detroit 1 Nashville 0

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 1

Chicago 5 Dallas 3

Arizona 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Toronto 3

Hershey 5 St. John's 2

San Jose 5 Manitoba 4

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 2

Iowa 1 Cleveland 0 (OT)

Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 4

Binghamton 6 Albany 2

WB-Scranton 7 Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4 Hartford 2

Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

Texas 2 San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4 Tucson 2

San Diego 2 Ontario 0

Bakersfield 2 Stockton 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Atlanta 113 Orlando 86

Indiana 105 Detroit 84

Washington 105 New Orleans 91

Miami 125 Philadelphia 102

Cleveland 111 New York 104

Memphis 107 Minnesota 99

Milwaukee 137 Phoenix 112

San Antonio 121 Denver 97

Utah 105 Charlotte 98

Sacramento 109 Golden State 106 (OT)

---

NLL

Saskatchewan 15 Calgary 11

Colorado 14 Georgia 10

---

