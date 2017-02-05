Saturday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
NHL
Washington 3 Montreal 2
Colorado 5 Winnipeg 2
Buffalo 4 Ottawa 0
Toronto 6 Boston 5
Minnesota 6 Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 1 Philadelphia 0 (OT)
Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)
New Jersey 5 Columbus 1
Detroit 1 Nashville 0
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 1
Chicago 5 Dallas 3
Arizona 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 Toronto 3
Hershey 5 St. John's 2
San Jose 5 Manitoba 4
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 2
Iowa 1 Cleveland 0 (OT)
Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 4
Binghamton 6 Albany 2
WB-Scranton 7 Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4 Hartford 2
Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
Texas 2 San Antonio 1
Charlotte 4 Tucson 2
San Diego 2 Ontario 0
Bakersfield 2 Stockton 1 (OT)
---
NBA
Atlanta 113 Orlando 86
Indiana 105 Detroit 84
Washington 105 New Orleans 91
Miami 125 Philadelphia 102
Cleveland 111 New York 104
Memphis 107 Minnesota 99
Milwaukee 137 Phoenix 112
San Antonio 121 Denver 97
Utah 105 Charlotte 98
Sacramento 109 Golden State 106 (OT)
---
NLL
Saskatchewan 15 Calgary 11
Colorado 14 Georgia 10
---
Most Popular
-
'Standing on guard:' Hundreds circle Halifax mosque to support Muslim faith in wake of Quebec attack
-
The mysterious case of the eternally parked Vancouver police car (updated)
-
Sixteen-year-old charged with assaulting three people in Dartmouth
-
The complete list of all 33 false things Donald Trump has said as president so far