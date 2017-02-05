Wales overcomes slow start to beat Italy 33-7 in Six Nations

ROME — Wales overcame a sluggish start for a 33-7 win over Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a bonus point.

Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams and George North scored tries after the hour mark and Leigh Halfpenny kicked for 18 points as the visitors overturned a 7-3 halftime deficit to match England and Scotland with wins on the tournament's opening weekend.

Edoardo Gori scored a first-half try and Italy ruled the scrum early on but, as has often been the case, the Azzurri appeared to tire as the match wore on and committed a series of errors to let Wales take control.