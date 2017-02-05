Warriors coach Steve Kerr ejected in third quarter at Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected Saturday night and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner in the third quarter of the team's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, was ejected with 3:34 left in the third after he came onto the court to argue.

After four straight Kings free throws — one for a technical on Draymond Green before Kerr erupted — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Warriors went ahead 79-78.