WHL Roundup: Shynkaruk leads Blades past Rebels to snap four-game skid

SASKATOON — Jesse Shynkaruk had two goals and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing skid in Western Hockey League play.

Braylon Shmyr, on the power play, and Gage Ramsay also found the back of the net for Saskatoon (21-26-6). Logan Flodell made 22 saves.

Austin Glover and Evan Polei, shorthanded, scored for the Rebels (23-22-8). Lasse Petersen took the loss after allowing three goals on six shots in 10:22. Riley Lamb went the rest of the way and stopped 20 shots.

Blades defenceman Jake Kustra was stretchered off the ice after being hit from behind midway through the third period. Red Deer's Cameron Hausinger, a former Blade, received a major penalty for checking to the head and a game misconduct.

Saskatoon went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Rebels were scoreless on six attempts.

---

PATS 7 OIL KINGS 1

REGINA — Wyatt Sloboshan had two goals and an assist while Nick Henry added a goal and two helpers as the Pats crushed Edmonton for their eighth straight win.

Josh Mahura, Braydon Buziak, Sam Steel and Adam Brooks rounded out the attack for Regina (37-6-7). Dawson Leedahl, Austin Wagner and Bryan Lockner had three assists apiece.

Davis Koch replied on the power play for the Oil Kings (18-31-4), who dropped their 14th in a row.

---

BRONCOS 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen struck twice to lift the Broncos over Brandon.

Lane Pederson and Brandan Arnold had the others for Swift Current (27-17-8).

Tyler Coulter scored for the Wheat Kings (25-20-6).

---

HURRICANES 3 WARRIORS 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Stuart Skinner stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Hurricanes shut out Moose Jaw to extend their point streak to 13 games.

Tyler Wong scored the winner midway through the first period for Lethbridge (31-15-7), which hasn't suffered a regulation loss since Jan. 4 (11-0-2). Brennan Menell and Egor Babenko added empty netters.

Zach Sawchenko turned away 28-of-29 shots for the Warriors (31-15-7).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Overhardt scored once in regulation and added the shootout winner as the Winterhawks slipped past Seattle for their seventh win in a row.

Joachim Blichfeld and Colton Veloso also scored for Portland (29-21-3).

Sami Moilanen, Austin Strand and Ryan Gropp responded for the Thunderbirds (31-15-5), who had their seven-game win streak snapped.

---

ROCKETS 5 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Reid Gardiner had two goals and an assist as Kelowna downed the Cougars for its third straight win.

Nick Merkley also had a pair of goals for the Rockets (30-19-4) and Kole Lind scored one goal and added two helpers.

Jesse Gabrielle had the lone goal for Prince George (36-16-3).

---

SILVERTIPS 1 GIANTS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart made 21 saves as the Silvertips snapped their seven-game losing streak by blanking Vancouver.

Bradly Goethals scored in the second period for Everett (31-11-10).

Ryan Kubic stopped 40 shots in defeat for the Giants (17-31-5), who dropped their seventh in a row.

---

BLAZERS 3 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garrett Pilon broke a 2-2 deadlock midway through the third as Kamloops edged the Chiefs.

Lane Bauer and Ondrej Vala also scored for the Blazers (32-18-5).

Spokane (21-23-8) got goals from Ethan McIndoe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

---

TIGERS 6 AMERICANS 5

KENNEWICK, B.C. — Matt Bradley had two goals and two assists to lead Medicine Hat past Tri-City.

Mason Shaw had a goal and two assists for the Tigers (37-16-1) while Steven Owre, Max Gerlach and James Hamblin added the others.

Vladislav Lukin struck twice and Juuso Valimaki had a goal and two helpers for the Americans (31-21-3). Jordan Topping and Morgan Geekie also scored.

---

ROYALS 4 HITMEN 1

VICTORIA — Jack Walker and Dante Hannoun had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Royals past Calgary for their fourth straight win.

Chaz Reddekopp and Carter Folk also scored for Victoria (30-19-4).

Jake Kryski responded for the Hitmen (19-24-9).