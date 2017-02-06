Australian woman dies after Jet Ski crash in south Thailand
BANGKOK — Thai officials say an Australian woman has died after a Jet Ski collision with her companion off the island of Phuket.
Police Major General Pattiwat Yodkwan, the investigator in charge of the case, said Sunday's crash killed 20-year-old Emily Jayne Collie. He said her companion, Thomas Keating, was not injured.
Jet Skis are popular on the beaches of Thai holiday destinations like Phuket. Operators often skirt licensing and insurance regulations to rent the vehicles to tourists.