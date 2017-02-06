B.C. Lions sign defensive lineman Bryant Turner to contract extension

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American defensive lineman Bryant Turner Jr. on Monday to a contract extension through the 2017 season.

Turner was eligible to become a free agent later this month.

"Bryant provides our defence with solid depth at the defensive tackle spot," Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono said in a statement. "Last year, he was very receptive to a supporting role which in turn, resulted in some very effective play from him down the stretch."

The six-foot-two, 280-pound Turner joined the Lions as a free agent last season. He had 15 tackles and three sacks in 10 games.